Many people woke up today without any power in their homes due to a downed power line.

ATCO has confirmed the power is out on the north side of Mainstreet up to Alberta insurance and the south side up to Re/max real estate. ATCO also said they will connect people when they have the opportunity.

ATCO Energy says the power for the M.D. of Bonnyville is scheduled to come online around 4:00 P.M.

Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority is still on the scene of the incident.

- Advertisement -

The Town of Bonnyville posted a public notice on Facebook confirming the power and water reservoir did go offline.

“The Reservoir has been restored and residents should now have water again. Town crews will continue to monitor the situation and we will provide further updates as required.”

Northern Lights Public Schools has posted a statement saying all phones and internet services are unavailable but classes will resume.

ATCO did confirm the hospital does have power

More updates will be provided later in the day.