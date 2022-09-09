St. Paul RCMP has received a report on September 5 that 14-year-old Tory Lawrence Daniel McGilvery-Halfe has been reported missing and is seeking help finding his location.

McGilvery-Halfe has not been seen since Sept. 4. and RCMP says there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

The 14-year-old was reported missing on August 25 and found on September 2.

Tory Lawrence Daniel McGilvery-Halfe is described as:

5’ 9” tall

120 lbs

Brown Eyes

Brown Hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tory, please contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.