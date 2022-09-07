The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the Saskatchewan RCMP in collaboration with the families of the deceased victims, are releasing the names of the people who died on Sept. 4 following stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Officials indicate they will not be identifying or confirming any relationships of the individuals identified.

Also, victims services is working with the RCMP Major Crimes and remains in communication with the families of the deceased and injured victims.

As well, several families of the deceased have provided photographs of their loved ones which they have graciously permitted officials to share with the community.

The deceased victims are identified as:

23-year-old Thomas Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

46-year-old Carol Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

28-year-old Gregory Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

61-year-old Lydia Gloria Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

48-year-old Bonnie Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

66-year-old Earl Burns of James Smith Cree Nation

49-year-old Lana Head of James Smith Cree Nation

54-year-old Christian Head of James Smith Cree Nation

49-year-old Robert Sanderson of James Smith Cree Nation

78-year-old Wesley Petterson of Weldon.

Investigators are also confirming among the injured include both men and women whose identities will not be released. Also, a young teen was injured and the remaining injured are all adults.