The Saskatchewan RCMP, in their ongoing investigation, no longer suspect that Myles Sanderson has returned to the James Smith Cree Nation.

The RCMP had received reports that Sanderson, wanted in a string of murders in the Weldon and JSCN areas, had returned there but upon searching into it, have determined he is not there.

Officers say they continue to work with multiple detachments and provincial resources to catch Sanderson and ensure the safety of the public. In the meantime, they encourage the public to watch out for suspicious people and report concerns to the police.

Police have also updated the photo of Myles Sanderson to be more recent as well. Public tips are still encouraged, and they thank the public for being diligent in their reports thusfar.

More charges against Sanderson as investigation continues

Sanderson is also facing more charges in relation to this ongoing investigation.

He is now up to three counts of alleged first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering. More charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

The warrant for his arrest is now Canada-wide as well.

Sanderson is described as 32 years old, six foot one, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing glasses. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911, police or CrimeStoppers.

SHA confirms treatment details; offers mental health supports to people impacted

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has also confirmed the treatment details of the 18 wounded.

As of Tuesday, ten of the 18 wounded remain in hospital. Three are in critical condition, seven are stable at this time. For both security and privacy, it will not be disclosed where they are being treated.

In addition to physical care, the SHA is deploying mental health care to families, communities and medical professionals impacted by this ongoing situation. The SHA is also actively reaching out to Prince Albert Grand Council, James Smith Cree Nation, and other community partners in the area to offer support.

In the meantime, they encourage anyone impacted by the news to contact mental health supports over the intake line if needed. Those numbers are: