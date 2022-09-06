The fire on September 2 that damaged several households has been deemed suspicious by authorities.

Cold Lake RCMP received a report of a structure fire at 3 p.m., in the residential area of 45 Street and 65th Avenue, Cold Lake. When officials arrived they found three houses on fire.

Cold Lake Fire department and 4 Wing Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze.

Many areas were damaged by the smoke, heat, and water.

RCMP reported there were no physical injuries to any of the residents but a household pet did die as a result of the fire.

An investigation by a Fire Investigator indicates this fire is considered suspicious at this time. The Cold Lake RCMP, along with the Fire Investigator, continue to investigate.

Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public if you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301. Anyone with dash cam footage or doorbell camera footage not already provided to Cold Lake RCMP in the area of 45 street and 65 venue between 2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m., is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP.

A fundraiser BBQ at Tri City Park has been organized by Cold Lake Realtors from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday to help the victims of the housefire.