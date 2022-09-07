Cold Lake RCMP was called to a break and enter at the Muster Point restaurant and is seeking help identifying the suspect.
The break and enter occurred on August 27th around 12:30 a.m.
The unknown person broke into the Muster Point restaurant in Cold Lake and stole food and alcohol. The suspect proceeded to later return at approximately 4 a.m. with other people and took a large amount of cased beer and food before departing.
The male suspect was riding a bicycle and was described to be wearing the following:
- Advertisement -
- a black bandana over his face
- white baseball cap
- white muscle shirt
- a backpack
Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify those responsible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.