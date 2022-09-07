Cold Lake RCMP was called to a break and enter at the Muster Point restaurant and is seeking help identifying the suspect.

The break and enter occurred on August 27th around 12:30 a.m.

The unknown person broke into the Muster Point restaurant in Cold Lake and stole food and alcohol. The suspect proceeded to later return at approximately 4 a.m. with other people and took a large amount of cased beer and food before departing.

The male suspect was riding a bicycle and was described to be wearing the following:

a black bandana over his face

white baseball cap

white muscle shirt

a backpack

Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify those responsible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.