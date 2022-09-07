Listen Live

Cold Lake RCMP ask for help in break and enter at the Muster Point

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Corporal Deanna Fontaine for Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group)

Cold Lake RCMP was called to a break and enter at the Muster Point restaurant and is seeking help identifying the suspect.

The break and enter occurred on August 27th around 12:30 a.m.

The unknown person broke into the Muster Point restaurant in Cold Lake and stole food and alcohol. The suspect proceeded to later return at approximately 4 a.m. with other people and took a large amount of cased beer and food before departing.

The male suspect was riding a bicycle and was described to be wearing the following:

  • a black bandana over his face
  • white baseball cap
  • white muscle shirt
  • a backpack
(Photo supplied by Corporal Deanna Fontaine for Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group)
(Photo supplied by Corporal Deanna Fontaine for Alberta RCMP Media Relations Group)

Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public to identify those responsible. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.

