The Lakeland is back to school and Alberta RCMP reminds motorists to expect more traffic, busses, and children on the roads during their rush-hour commutes.
With all the traffic on the roads, Alberta RCMP has provided tips to help drivers navigate back to school safely.
- When entering a school or playground zone, slow down. Pedestrian collisions at lower speeds have a higher survivability rate and reduce serious trauma.
- When a school bus is flashing its alternating red lights, traffic in both directions must stop and not pass. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $567 and six demerits. It is not necessary to stop if the bus is on the other side of a divided highway.
- When pedestrians are crossing the street, come to a complete stop and do not block the crosswalk with your vehicle. Make eye contact with the pedestrian and ensure they have cleared the road before proceeding.
- Always follow the direction of crossing guards. Crossing guards are there to keep children safe.
- Keep an eye out for children, especially during school operating hours. Kids can easily become distracted and do not always understand the rules of the road.
- Unload child passengers away from traffic and congestion or in a designated drop-off area.
Alberta RCMP Traffic Inspector Chris Romanchych says he wants to make sure the start of the school year is a safe one.
“By practicing safe driving behaviors in our school zones and during our morning and afternoon commutes, we can each do our part to reduce roadway risks this September.”
