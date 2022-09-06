UPDATED: Michelle Bernard has been located safe and unharmed by RCMP St. Paul RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
31-year-old Michelle Bernard has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for help in locating the woman.
Bernard was last seen in Edmonton on September 3 and RCMP says there is a concern for her safety.
RCMP believes Bernard may be traveling to Saddle Lake First Nation.
Bernard can be described as:
- Approximately 5’7” and 190 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Hair is shaved on sides with ponytail on top, possible blue in color
- Tattoo on the cheek, eyebrow and chest
- Tattoo’s on arm
- Scar on left arm.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle, please contact St. Paul RCMP at (780) 645-8870, or your local police.