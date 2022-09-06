UPDATED: Michelle Bernard has been located safe and unharmed by RCMP St. Paul RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

31-year-old Michelle Bernard has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for help in locating the woman.

Bernard was last seen in Edmonton on September 3 and RCMP says there is a concern for her safety.

RCMP believes Bernard may be traveling to Saddle Lake First Nation.

Bernard can be described as:

Approximately 5’7” and 190 lbs

Brown eyes

Hair is shaved on sides with ponytail on top, possible blue in color

Tattoo on the cheek, eyebrow and chest

Tattoo’s on arm

Scar on left arm.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle, please contact St. Paul RCMP at (780) 645-8870, or your local police.