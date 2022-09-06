UPDATE: Vermilion RCMP has confirmed that Kyla Schmahl has been located safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Vermilion RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating 50-year-old Kyla Schmahl.
RCMP says Schmahl was last seen in Vermilion on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. and claims there is a concern for her safety.
Schmahl is described as:
- Approximately 5’3” and 180 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Medium-length black hair
- May be wearing jeans
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Schmahl is asked to contact Vermilion RCMP at (780) 853-4441, or your local police.
