UPDATE: Vermilion RCMP has confirmed that Kyla Schmahl has been located safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Vermilion RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating 50-year-old Kyla Schmahl.

RCMP says Schmahl was last seen in Vermilion on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m. and claims there is a concern for her safety.

Schmahl is described as:

Approximately 5’3” and 180 lbs

Brown eyes

Medium-length black hair

May be wearing jeans

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Schmahl is asked to contact Vermilion RCMP at (780) 853-4441, or your local police.