Two people have been arrested after rear-ending a police car trying to flee a traffic stop on August 18th.

Cold Lake RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit (LCRU) was conducting patrols in rural Cold Lake and observed a suspicious pickup truck that matched the description of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in criminal activity.

A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect vehicle reversed into the front end of the police vehicle and then attempted to flee from the area.

The suspect’s vehicle was located abandoned in a nearby field and the two suspects were later located with help from Cold Lake and Bonnyville RCMP Detachments and the Cold Lake Police Dog Service.

The suspect’s vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Grand Prairie.

Aaron Issac Capp (35), a resident of Cold Lake. has been charged with:

Assault on Police

Mischief under $5000

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Resist Arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of methamphetamine

Fail to comply with Release Order.

Helen Rochelle Smith (25), a resident of Frog Lake First Nation, has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Resist Arrest

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Breaking and Entering

Possession of methamphetamine

Fail to comply with Release Order (x3).

Capp was released by a Justice of the Peace on a cash bail Release Order with conditions. Smith was Remanded into Police custody by a Justice of the Peace. Both Capp and Smith are scheduled to appear at Cold Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 14, 2022.