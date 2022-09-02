Northern Lights Public Schools has announced new assistant principals for a Lac La Biche school.

Alyson Nowicki and John Waine have been appointed as Assistant Principals of Aurora Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year.

NLPS Superintendent Rick Cusson says both Alyson and John have many years of experience as administrators.

“Together with new Principal Carolina Franke, they will ensure the students at Aurora have high-quality learning opportunities and a great middle school experience.”

- Advertisement -

Both educators have experience in this position in other Lac La Biche schools.

Waine has been Assistant Principal at Vera M. Welsh Elementary School since 2020-2021 and Nowicki has been Assistant Principal at J.A. Williams High School.

“I am happy to be joining the admin team at Aurora and I look forward to the new experience and challenges of Middle School!,” said Waine.

“I am excited about the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” said Nowicki. “While I will miss my JAWS family, I am thrilled to collaborate with the passionate and talented Aurora team.”

Both principals are excited to start the new year in their new positions.