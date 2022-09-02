A Glendon man has been sentenced to 10 years minus time served following a hearing in August.

Roger Bilodeau was convicted in the killings of Jacob Sansom and Morris Cardinal in May. Roger Bilodeau was sentenced at the Court of Queen’s Bench but has been given credit for over 1600 days served as additional credit during the pandemic.

This translates to an additional five and a half years to his sentence.

Roger Bilodeau was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and his son Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of both second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths.

The guilty verdict was decided at the conclusion of a 10-day trial in May.

His sentencing hearings will begin on November 17.