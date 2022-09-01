14-year-old Tory Lawrence Daniel McGilvery-Halfe has been reported missing and RCMP would like help assist in locating him.
Tory hasn’t been seen since August 23 and RCMP says there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Police would like to speak with Tory.
Tory was last seen in St. Paul and may be in the Edmonton area.
Tory Lawrence Daniel McGilvery-Halfe can be described as the following:
- 5’ 8” tall
- 120 lbs
- Brown Eyes
- Brown Hair
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tory is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.