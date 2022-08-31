The Capella Centre in St. Paul is hosting its annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes campaign tomorrow.

This fundraiser sees men fundraise and on September 1 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm will race in high heel shoes to get the fastest time.

Capella Centre director Andrea Myers says the fundraiser will give the Centre funding to help women and children fleeing from domestic violence.

“This is one of our largest fundraisers for the Capella center. We use it to provide items of clothing, hygiene items, and things that can’t get donated very often.”

The Capella Centre has been active in St. Paul and the surrounding area since 1984 helping victims of domestic violence situations.

Myers says she is excited about the event and hopes for a large turnout for both racers and watchers. She adds a new fun element will be added to the event to spice things up this year.

“Speed itself will not be the winning factor”

There will be a draw for everyone who donates 25$ or more for a Tim Horton’s gift basket.

The shoes will be provided for all racers but Myers asks everyone to bring socks to the event.

Anyone interested is asked to contact the Capella Centre at 780-645-5132 or at director@capellacentre.ca. to sign up.