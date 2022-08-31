Three men have been charged in relation to the shooting.

On July 10th Cold Lake RCMP got a call of a male suffering several gunshot wounds in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

After an investigation by Cold Lake General Investigations Section into the incident charges were laid on Augest 24 against three individuals:

Colton Rain Moyah, a resident of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Cage Omeasoo, a resident of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, and a 17-year-old male have all been jointly charged with the following offenses:

Attempted Murder with a Firearm

Forcible Confinement

Robbery

Possessing a Firearm contrary to a Prohibition Order.

The three men have already been remanded in custody since 10 and will appear in court on various court dates in September at St. Paul Provincial Court.