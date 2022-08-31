The County of Vermilion River has issued a partial fire ban.

All recreation and incinerator fires are permitted but they must be contained, supervised, and put out properly. All other fires are prohibited.

Fire bans restrict burning for the safety of residents and the community. Depending on weather and environmental conditions, the County may issue a restricted/partial fire ban or a total fire ban.

No new fire permits will be issued and all previously issued permits have been suspended while the ban is in effect.

Burning during a fire ban could result in a minimum penalty of $500.00 plus any related costs for extinguishing the fire.

There has been a full fire ban in the County of Two Hills since August 24 and a fire restriction in Lac La Biche County since August 26.

There are no current advisories for the M.D. of Bonnyville or County of St. Paul.