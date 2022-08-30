Northern Lights Public Schools tried literacy interventions last year and has found large gains for the students who participated in the program.

Students in Grade 2 jumped an average of 7.2 months in grade level, and Grade 3 students gained 8.8 months in grade level as a result of the intervention program.

Board Chair Karen Packard says the staff did a great job of identifying strategies to support students who needed assistance.

“We are thrilled with the results so far and will be advocating for funding from Alberta Education so that we can continue with this programming next year.”

Terry Moghrabi, Associate Superintendent – Curriculum and Programming says some students not only caught up to grade level but jumped ahead a bit.

“The feedback from parents has also been positive. They have noticed a big difference in their children’s confidence and ability to read on their own.”

A total of 334 students (175 in Grade 2 and 159 in Grade 3) participated in the literacy intervention program. On average, the Grade 2 students were 10.6 months behind grade level at the beginning of the intervention program and the Grade 3 students were an average of 14.6 months behind grade level.

The division purchased Leveled Literacy Intervention (LLI) kits and hired educational assistants to work with students in small groups at each school. Students spent time with the educational assistants on a regular basis over a period of 12 to 16 weeks.

NLPS received a $348,000 learning disruption grant from Alberta Education to provide targeted literacy and numeracy interventions to students in grades 2 and 3 who were considered to be at risk of falling behind as a result of pandemic-related learning disruptions. Due to the assessment that is being used for numeracy, the results of those interventions will not be available until the fall.