Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority hosted a Barbeque with cake and prizes to welcome a brand new fire hall in Ardmore.

Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney says both Fort Kent and Ardmore were working off very old halls with limited space.

“In Ardmore, the old hall was too short for their new truck so it spent the last two years parked somewhere else.”

Chief Heney says it was a normal occurrence for the firefighters to transfer buildings to complete their duties like grabbing equipment or completing paperwork. But the new hall gives more space for all the activities the fire fighters need.

The older hall just wasn’t meeting the needs of that. It wasn’t a big enough of a classroom to run any courses. You could only hold a very small meeting out of it. They just needed more space.”

Chief Heney says there is now room for a second truck if needed.

“This is a big deal for the community of Ardmore and station 8. We are very happy with the decisions that the MD council has made.