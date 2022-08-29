A sonic boom was heard above Cold Lake today at approximately 11:36 a.m. but Captain Rachel Brosseau, 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer assures the public there is nothing to worry about.

The loud sound came from a CF-18 Hornet from 4 Wing Cold Lake as it was conducting essential training in the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. The jet was within restricted airspace which resulted in a sonic boom.

Captain Rachel Brosseau says sonic booms occur regularly within the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range and associated restricted airspace.

“There are times such as today when atmospheric conditions cause the sonic boom to travel longer distances than normal.”

The CF-18 was approved for supersonic flight.