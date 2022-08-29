Lakeland Co-op has announced the purchase of one Husky retail fuel site in Cold Lake to expand their services.
General Manager of Lakeland Co-op JP Stassen says adding the site to the fuel network signals Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving the community for the long term.
“We’re so proud to share this announcement today. As a Co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members.”
The retail fuel site was purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc., which was announced in November 2021.
The deal is expected to close on Sept 13 and then Co-op will officially take ownership of the site.
The fuel sites will operate under the Husky brand until they are re-branded as Co-op or one of Co-op’s independent brands.