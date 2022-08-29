Lakeland Co-op has announced the purchase of one Husky retail fuel site in Cold Lake to expand their services.

General Manager of Lakeland Co-op JP Stassen says adding the site to the fuel network signals Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving the community for the long term.

“We’re so proud to share this announcement today. As a Co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members.”

The retail fuel site was purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc., which was announced in November 2021.

- Advertisement -

The deal is expected to close on Sept 13 and then Co-op will officially take ownership of the site.

The fuel sites will operate under the Husky brand until they are re-branded as Co-op or one of Co-op’s independent brands.