Lakeland Catholic School Division’s board will see some changes as Vicky Lefebvre takes over as vice chair and Mary-Anne Penner steps back to take on the role of chair.

“I am always eager to work in a position that allows me to promote Catholic education and all of the wonderful programs our division offers students and their families,” she said.

Vicky has over two decades of service with the board.

Mary Anne, who has served on the LCSD Board of Trustees for over 34 years, was nominated by the outgoing chair, Diane Bauer.

“It is an honor to serve in the role of chair of Lakeland Catholic Board of Trustees.” Mary Anne said in a news release announcing the change. “This role is not new to me, and I will endeavor with their help to ensure that we always consider what is best for students and act in a manner that places students and the staff in our schools at the centre of our decisions. I am looking for to all that we will accomplish in the year ahead.”

Mary Anne served on the board as chair, vice chair, and trustee throughout the years.