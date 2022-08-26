Prime minister Justin Trudeau is stopping in the Lakeland today with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg to talk about Canada’s contributions to NATO.

This stop is one of many along a tour around western and northern Canada.

A media release says they will discuss Canada’s contributions to NATO, as well as Canada’s partnership in NORAD and Canada’s recently announced plan to modernize continental defence, including $38.6 billion over the next 20 years to bolster Canada’s defence.

The two men will also hold a bilateral meeting to advance shared priorities like ambitious climate action, Canada’s ongoing commitment to NATO, the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, which will harness the best of new technology for transatlantic security, and the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence.

“I look forward to welcoming Secretary General Stoltenberg back to Canada, where we will advance action on critical issues for Canada and the Alliance, ranging from international security to climate change and its impacts,” said Trudeau in a statement. “Together, we will continue working closely with Allies and partners to address today’s threats and security challenges, defend our values and way of life, and reinforce the rules-based international system now and into the future.”

The tour had previously made stops in Edmonton on Wednesday and Nunavut on Thursday.

The Secretary-General last visited Canada in July 2019.