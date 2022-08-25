St. Paul RCMP is asking the public for help locating Natasha Cardinal, also known as Natasha Jackson, who was reported missing on August 16th.

Natasha Cardinal has not been seen or heard from for two months but a police investigation discovered that she was last seen on Aug. 4. She was last seen in St. Paul.

It is believed Natasha Cardinal may be pregnant and RCMP have concern for her safety and well-being. Police would like to speak with Natasha and are sharing the following details to assist in locating her.

Natasha Ella Cardinal is described as:

5’ 8” tall

140 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black hair with pink and blonde streaks

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natasha, please contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.