Northern Lights Public Schools has received a donation of $40,000 from Imperial Oil to help provide students with food and personal care items.

This is the third year Imperial Oil has helped by providing funding to assist with food security for NLPS students.

Board Chair Karen Packard said one of the most common barriers to education is food security and she appreciates the support that Imperial Oil is providing to help meet those needs.

“In order to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to learn and excel, we have to address the barriers that prevent them from learning to the best of their ability,” she said.

- Advertisement -

NLPS schools are tackling the problem through a variety of different initiatives, such as breakfast programs, hot lunches, healthy snack programs and even packages of food for students to take home over the weekend when needed.

Some schools have also been giving students soap, shampoo, toothpaste and menstrual products when needed.

“A hungry student is one that is unable to focus, learn and succeed,” said James Breidenback, Cold Lake production manager at Imperial. “We are proud to partner with NLPS to help fuel students with nutritious meals so they can concentrate on their education.”

For over 25 years, Imperial Oil has supported NLPS students by donating and providing expertise to a variety of initiatives.

“Imperial has always been committed to working with us to meet the needs of our students,” said Packard. “Over the years that has included supporting everything from hands-on learning opportunities in the trades, to student leadership, mental health and now food security. This long-term collaboration has benefitted not just our students, but our communities as well.”

Imperial received a Friends of Education Award in 2012 for the many ways it was actively supporting the students in the division.