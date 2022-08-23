Northern Lights Public School has announced it will go back to following the public health guidelines that were in place for schools prior to the pandemic.

This includes asking students and staff to stay home when they are sick and sending kids who become sick at school home. The schools will notify Alberta Health Services when absences due to illness are higher than normal.

In a news release, NLPS says school environments can transmit some gastrointestinal illnesses very quickly, and having a sick kid stay home can significantly reduce outbreaks and decrease disruptions to learning.

If parents are unsure if their kid is too sick for school NLSP has given a guideline to follow:

- Advertisement -

Send to School:

• Have a runny nose or a little cough, but no other symptoms.

• Haven’t taken any fever-reducing medicine for 24 hours, and haven’t had a fever during that time.

• Haven’t thrown up or had any diarrhea for 24 hours.

Keep at Home:

• Have a temperature higher than

100.4 degrees even after

taking medicine.

• Throwing up or have diarrhea.

• Eyes are pink and crusty.

Call the Doctor:

• Have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees for more than two days.

• Have been throwing up or having diarrhea for more than two days.

• Have had the sniffles for more than a week and aren’t getting better

In the same news release, NLPS says the schools are cleaned daily and will work with AHS to identify additional cleaning procedures as needed

In June, Alberta Education announced that all COVID restrictions were being lifted for schools for the 2022-2023 school year.