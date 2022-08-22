- Advertisement -

Alberta Health Services has announced it will be closing the Elk Point Emergency Department due to the lack of registered nursing staff and a failure to secure temporary coverage.

There will be no staff available in the Elk Point ED during the following time periods:

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 (12 hours overnight)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 (12 hours overnight)

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 (12 hours overnight)

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 to 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26 (12 hours overnight)

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Nurses will remain on site in Acute Care.

In a news release, AHS says recruitment of nurses is a challenge across North America and is particularly difficult outside of urban centres and with practitioners who bring special skills. It adds the ED may reopen sooner if coverage can be found.

