One man was arrested and faces charges related to possession of meth and firearms after a traffic stop in Kehewin. RCMP say they stopped 41-year-old Justin Moses on Aug. 12 around 12:40 p.m while he was on conditions to remain in Edmonton.

Moses was arrested for failing to comply and a search found a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and a prohibited firearm with ammunition, according to police.

He faces charges including:

failure to comply

possession of a controlled substance

possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Moses was brought before a Justice of the Peace and remanded in custody.