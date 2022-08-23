Two women have been arrested after a homeowner came back to both intruders inside her residence.

Bonnyville RCMP was on patrol on August 15th at 12:30 p.m. when the member heard screaming coming from a home. Police say the homeowner entered their building to find the two females had broken into the place.

The member proceeded to enter the residence and arrested both females for breaking and entering.

43-year-old Jennifer Fiddler of Bonnyville was charged with the following:

- Advertisement -

break and enter

theft

failure to comply

Jennifer Fiddler was brought before a Justice of the Peace who remanded him into custody.

29-year-old Amanda Gadwa of Bonnyville was charged with the following:

break and enter

theft

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of crystal methamphetamine

Amanda Gadwa was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on conditions.