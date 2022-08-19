- Advertisement -

Vegreville residents and visitors will see some road closures throughout the weekend.

On August 19 the following two streets will be closed intermittently throughout the day for resurfacing.

49 Street from 49 Avenue South to 45 Avenue

45 Avenue from 49 Street West to 50 Street

Saturday and Sundays will see two different sections close down intermittently throughout the days for resurfacing:

49 Avenue from 51 Street East to 49 Street

48 Street from 45 Avenue North to Highway 16A

The Town of Vegreville apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks you for respecting the closures in advance.

- Advertisement -