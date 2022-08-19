- Advertisement -
Vegreville residents and visitors will see some road closures throughout the weekend.
On August 19 the following two streets will be closed intermittently throughout the day for resurfacing.
- 49 Street from 49 Avenue South to 45 Avenue
- 45 Avenue from 49 Street West to 50 Street
Saturday and Sundays will see two different sections close down intermittently throughout the days for resurfacing:
- 49 Avenue from 51 Street East to 49 Street
- 48 Street from 45 Avenue North to Highway 16A
The Town of Vegreville apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks you for respecting the closures in advance.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -