The MD of Bonnyville has been experiencing temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius and Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning.

A heat warning is issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The MD of Bonnyville will cool down with temperatures returning to the mid to high twenties next week.

Heat Warning in effect for:

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves against the warm weather:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Everyone is asked to look for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.