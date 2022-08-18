- Advertisement -

BRFA were called to fight a home fire in Bonnyville on Monday evening that had suffered significant damage.

Station 5 firefighters were called to the home on the 3800 block of 42nd Avenue around 6:00 pm and saw smoke pouring out of the roof of the house.

BRFA fire chief Dan Heney says the fire was started by a BBQ that was left too close to the home. Luckily no one was hurt in the fire and no major damage was inflicted on the sounding homes.

Heney says crews had difficulty with the fire as it had moved up to the attic and the second floor but were able to get it under control. The building sustained massive damage.

“These types of fires are the ones to burn down houses completely and we are lucky we got to it when we did.”

A second investigation will be conducted to see if the crews can learn more and confirm what they already know.