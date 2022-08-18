- Advertisement -

Earlier in August Cold Lake Victim Services celebrated its 30th year anniversary in the city.

Employees, board members, volunteers, and police officers all gathered together for a barbecue.

Program manager Dave Zimmerman says he is proud to do what he does and help the people of the Lakeland.

“Every day I am able to assist someone and direct them and give them support in the court house through their trials it makes me very proud to help and assist people through their rough patch.”

CLVS connects with victims of crimes and helps them move on with the services they need to lessen the impact of the crime. Zimmerman has been with Cold Lake Victim Services for 15 years but says he is proud to be working to help people through tragedies and tough points in their life.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the community of cold lake and the area for 30 years.”

Victim Services have grown significantly over the years and Zimmerman says last year had the largest file numbers recorded in one year with 1340.