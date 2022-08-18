- Advertisement -

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after Bonnyville RCMP found stolen vehicles on his property.

On July 19th members of the Bonnyville RCMP were dealing with an unrelated matter in Bonnyville when they noticed a stolen vehicle on the property.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant on the residence recovering 2 stolen vehicles, numerous tools, and license plates.

The 33-year-old Patrick Schmold was arrested and charged with the following;

Break and enter

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a firearm

mischief under $5000 and alter/destroy/remove a vehicle identification number.

Schmold was brought before a Justice of the Peace who released him to appear in court yesterday.