The Emergency Department at Elk Point Healthcare Centre will see a temporary closure due to a lack of registered nursing staff and an inability to secure temporary coverage.

The ED will be closed from August 17, 7:00 p.m. to August 18, 7:00 a.m. Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Nurses will remain on site in Acute Care.

The ED may reopen sooner if coverage can be found.

AHS says they are working hard to ensure everyone will receive the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a supportive regional network of healthcare centers.