Bonnyville RCMP has laid charges agienst 22-year-old Tyerel Watchmaker in relation to a report of a stabbing.

On July 28th, members of the Bonnyville RCMP were dispatched to the report of a stabbing in the area of 50 Street Bonnyville. Officials located three victims with non-life threatening injuries who were given medical treatment.

Watchmaker was located, arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and fail to comply.

Tyerel Watchmaker was brought before a Justice of the Peace who remanded him into custody.

