FeaturedNews

RCMP investigate graffiti to Cold Lake Brewery

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP)
Cold Lake RCMP received a call about three unknown male suspects who spray-painted graffiti onto the Cold Lake Brewery on Aug. 9, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m.

The three suspects were caught on video surveillance defacing the north-facing wall near the alleyway.

Suspects described as:

Male #1, red and white sweater

  • Black hat
  • Jeans
  • Black backpack
  • Light complexion

Male #2 (youth), black shirt

  • Jeans
  • Brown hair
  • Slim
  • Light complexion

Male #3, black sweater

  • Jeans
  • Green backpack

Cold Lake RCMP are asking members of the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

