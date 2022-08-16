- Advertisement -

Cold Lake RCMP received a call about three unknown male suspects who spray-painted graffiti onto the Cold Lake Brewery on Aug. 9, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m.

The three suspects were caught on video surveillance defacing the north-facing wall near the alleyway.

Suspects described as:

Male #1, red and white sweater

Black hat

Jeans

Black backpack

Light complexion

Male #2 (youth), black shirt

Jeans

Brown hair

Slim

Light complexion

Male #3, black sweater

Jeans

Green backpack

Cold Lake RCMP are asking members of the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.