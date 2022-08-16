- Advertisement -
Cold Lake RCMP received a call about three unknown male suspects who spray-painted graffiti onto the Cold Lake Brewery on Aug. 9, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m.
The three suspects were caught on video surveillance defacing the north-facing wall near the alleyway.
Suspects described as:
Male #1, red and white sweater
- Black hat
- Jeans
- Black backpack
- Light complexion
Male #2 (youth), black shirt
- Jeans
- Brown hair
- Slim
- Light complexion
Male #3, black sweater
- Jeans
- Green backpack
Cold Lake RCMP are asking members of the public with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.
