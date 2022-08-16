- Advertisement -

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria were found in Camper’s Beach at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park on Lac La Biche and AHS is asking the public to avoid swimming or wading in the beach area, effective immediately.

At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from ingestion of the water at Camper’s Beach. As well, there is the possibility of skin, ear, and eye infections with water contact.

Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, at any time.

AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the water at Camper’s Beach. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.