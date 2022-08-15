- Advertisement -

The City and Cold Lake RCMP are investigating the vandalism of Kinosoo Beach after the surrounding recreation area was defaced in the early morning of Friday, August 12.

The vandals used spray paint to damage several areas including the concession stand, utility boxes, a water treatment building, the zip line platform, park signage, seating areas, and the concrete retaining wall.

Mayor Craig Copeland says it is very disappointing and deflating to see such a lack of respect for our community, our amenities, and our City staff who work so hard to keep the beach in such pristine condition all summer long.

“Kinosoo Beach is the crown jewel of our city, and our staff and contractors worked full out to have the new phase 3 enhancements open and ready to go for Canada Day. Here we are not even six weeks later, in the middle of our busy summer tourism season, and now our staff is going to spend hours and thousands of dollars cleaning up this careless mess.”

City staff have begun removing the graffiti but it’s expected some infrastructure such as park signage, will need to be replaced entirely.

Copeland says this is not the first time the city has to deal with this type of senseless vandalism.

“The same thing happened last spring at Imperial Park, and then again last fall at the Energy Centre. We’re proud of the infrastructure that Council is able to fund and we want our residents and visitors to be able to take advantage of it. We do have surveillance cameras at Kinosoo Beach, so hopefully, we’re able to track down those responsible”.

The City is asking the public and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the community should call the Cold Lake RCMP non-emergency line at 780-594-3302.