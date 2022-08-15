- Advertisement -

Summer is the time for Barbeque and picnics and Alberta Health Services would like to remind everyone in the Lakeland about food safety.

Outdoor meals often mean limited access to refrigeration and clean water. AHS says high temperatures and humidity create ideal conditions for bacterial growth such as E. coli and salmonella, which can cause food-borne illnesses.

Some common symptoms of foodborne illnesses include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps with some foodborne illnesses causing high fevers and blood in stools.

To prevent foodborne illnesses:

Keep cold foods cold. Pack perishable foods in a cooler with ice or freezer packs to maintain a temperature below 4º C.

Never use the same plate or utensils for cooked and uncooked foods.

Always cook meats until the internal temperature has reached a safe temperature, measured with a meat thermometer.

Always wash your hands before and after handling raw meat, and wash all utensils and surfaces immediately after touching raw meat.

Wash all farm-fresh fruit and vegetables before you eat them.

When camping and enjoying the outdoors, store food in durable airtight containers to help keep animals away and never bring food into your tent or sleeping areas.

In addition to keeping your food safe, it’s important to have access to clean water during outdoor activities. Unclean water can contain bacteria, viruses and parasites.

If not available, bring safe water for cleaning, cooking, drinking and handwashing, or use boiled or filtered water. Learn more about safe drinking water.

Avoid drinking water from lakes, rivers and streams when hiking, camping or fishing. Clear water from mountain streams may look safe but could contain harmful parasites.

Most foodborne illnesses will go away after a few days of rest. If the illness has not gone away contact your doctor or call Health Link at 811 to speak with registered healthcare professionals.