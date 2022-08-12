- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Library has set up multiple activities in August for the Lakeland to enjoy.

The first event is a movie night where the Library will be putting on Horton Hears a Who on August 16th. The movie will start at 6:00 pm. with everyone getting the chance to settle in around 5:30.

The Library says snacks will be included for audience members.

The second event coming to The Bonnyville Library will see Story Teller Mary Ann Lippiatt come to the Lakeland on August 23 at 4:30. The world-known storyteller will be sharing a free hour session for all ages.

Mary Ann says she believes oral storytelling is a timeless medium that brings people together to understand, connect and support the global

community.