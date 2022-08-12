- Advertisement -

A new music and arts festival is checking mics as they prepare for a weekend of music and fun.

The first official Summer Rush Festival is starting on August 12th and will run all weekend ending on the 14th on Long Bay near Cold Lake.

A total of 17 bands will be performing throughout the festival with an open mic stage and around 400 camping spots.

One of the founders of Summer Rush Kelsey Mitchell says “This year we have a few bands from the Cold Lake and Bonnyville area. We have St. Paul and Saskatoon.”

- Advertisement -

The event is more than just music and will have some art installations, outdoor massage therapy, and meditation sessions among other events.

Mitchell explains everything is getting down to the wire.

“There is a lot happening, it’s getting down to crunch time and it seems like everyone else is really pumped to be here so it amps us up as well”

The gates will open at 1:00 pm and Mitchell wants to remind visitors of the following rules.

Camping is first come first served

There are no fireworks or ATVs

Patrons are asked to leave no trace

Law enforcement will be monitoring all weekend

Safe rides/designated drivers encouraged

There is only re-entry of grounds only with a wristband

Generators are allowed

Patrons are asked to pack according to the weather

There will be pets on the festival grounds

Personal alcohol must remain in camp

This weekend marks the first official run of the festival but Mitchell explains there was a trial run to see if an event like this could catch fire.

“Last year we had a bunch of friends that loved playing music and having a few drinks and did a small-scale friends family type of trial and it turned out really well.”

More information and tickets can be found on their website linked right here.