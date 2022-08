- Advertisement -

St. Paul RCMP was dispatched to a call of a possible abduction on Saddle Lake Cree Nation and was able to locate the suspects.

Officials were called around 7:30 a.m. on August 8 and saw two suspects flee from police in a red pickup truck when members arrived on the scene.

Both suspects, one male, and one female, have since been located in the area of Smoky Lake and are no longer at large.