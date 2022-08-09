- Advertisement -

The Lac La Biche (William J. Cadzow) Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed down without on-site physician coverage from 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10.

The nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED providing triage and assessments to give referrals for patients to alternate EDs.

AHS says they are working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.

EMS will remain available to the community and will be re-routed to alternate healthcare centers to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need.

- Advertisement -

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency and 811 for non-emergency health-related questions.