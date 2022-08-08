- Advertisement -

The body of a 48-year-old man whose canoe capsized has been found near English Bay on Cold Lake.

The man was with a woman in the vessel when it flipped over according to reports the RCMP received from witnesses to the incident.

Cold Lake RCMP responded on July 31, 2022 at 8:58 p.m. to the call of a capsized boat on the Cold Lake First Nation Treaty Grounds.

The 49-year-old female from Cold Lake made it to shore where she was assessed by Emergency Medical Services. An extensive search was made both on the water and onshore for the second boater.

On August 3, 2022, the 48-year-old male boater from Cold Lake was recovered from the water with the assistance of Cold Lake Fire Rescue, Search and Rescue, Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society.