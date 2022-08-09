- Advertisement -

Lac La Biche County has been approved for the Government of Canada’s Rail Safety Improvement Program to improve two rail crossings in the County.

The crossing on 105 Street and Range Road 164 will see new flashing lights, bells, and gates all installed.

A total of $480,000 has been given to the County for each project which will cover 80% of the project’s total cost. Work is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023.

In a news release, the County says it is working with CN to establish construction timelines and will announce more details at a later date.

