The Lakeland’s school season is around the corner and Northern Lights Public School has given tips to help everyone get prepared.

Northern Lights Public School says getting ready to head back to school can be exciting, but comes with stress and anxiety for children and parents.

Get a calendar and then print and post school and extracurricular activities so you don’t miss any important dates. All of our schools have online calendars on their websites with information about upcoming school activities. Celebrate summer. Have a good time with your family. Plan a few final family activities. Have a board game night, make smores, go for a swim in one of our beautiful local lakes or pools. Go see that movie you didn’t have time to see this summer, take a family bike ride or visit a local attraction like a park or museum. Be together.