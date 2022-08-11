- Advertisement -

Dr. François Paradis has taken the helm of Lakeland’s applied research department, bringing with him 20 years of experience in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

Dr. Paradis says he has a passion for agricultural research and innovation

“I am very much looking forward to working with the applied research team at Lakeland College to develop science-based solutions for the agriculture

industry.”

Dr. Paradis takes over as director of applied research from Josie Van Lent, who announced her retirement in January 2022 and Tanya McDonald, who served as interim director. He has also done a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Ottawa and worked with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada supporting research in beef cattle.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, president and CEO of Lakeland College says it’s an honour to welcome Dr. Paradis to our award-winning applied research team.

“Under his leadership, our research contributions to agricultural sustainability and profitability will continue to grow. I am excited to see the innovative ideas he brings with him and to

see the evolution of our research team.”

Dr. Paradis holds a master of science in animal science from Laval University and a Ph.D. from the University of Alberta with formal training in bovine and porcine reproductive physiology.