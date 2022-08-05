- Advertisement -

Throughout the month of August, Alberta RCMP is shifting its focus to keeping new drivers safe on the road.

RCMP say new motorists who have just gotten their learner’s license or a probationary graduated driver’s license (GDL) are often still getting comfortable behind the wheel.

The following are tips for new drivers to keep at the top of their minds:

Carpooling? Do not travel with more passengers than seat belts.

Get comfy. Adjust your seat, mirrors, navigation, or hands-free devices before shifting into drive.

Sober driving is safe driving. You must have a blood-alcohol level of zero when driving. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Don’t go solo. Driver’s with a learner’s licence must be accompanied by a fully licenced (non-GDL probationary) individual. The individual must be 18 years of age or older and seated beside the driver (Government of Alberta, 2021).

Stay alert. Be aware of your surroundings and practice defensive driving.

Make an itinerary. Before heading out on long trips, be sure to communicate your destination and anticipated arrival time with an adult.

Your ride is your responsibility. Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition before hitting the road.

Be distraction free! Keep your focus where it needs to be – on the road.

Insp. Chris Romanchych for Alberta RCMP Traffic says driving is a complex skill that requires time and practice.

- Advertisement -

“New drivers should understand that with a license comes a responsibility of following traffic laws and adopting smart driving behaviors. This is not only for their own safety but also the safety of those they are now sharing the road with.”

RCMP says whether you have little experience behind the wheel or years of driving under your seatbelt, everyone has a role to play in upholding traffic safety.