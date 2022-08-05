- Advertisement -

Lac La Biche County has taken charge of maintenance and development along provincial highways in the hamlet of Lac La Biche’s boundaries.

This new deal was made after talking with the provincial government and reaching an agreement. This includes Main Street Lac La Biche and the portion of Highway 36 which leads south from Main Street.

Lac La Biche County says this will allow quick responses to issues and fix them and says developers and businesses will benefit from faster approval processes.