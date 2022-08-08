- Advertisement -

Northern Lights Public Schools is excited to announce Larissa Langevin will be the new Assistant Principal of Glendon School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Langevin has been working at Glendon School for 26 years in a variety of roles including Principal for one year, Assistant Principal for five years, and Student Services Team Coordinator for 10 years.

Langevin says she is confident that the school can create incredible opportunities for our community to thrive.

“I will strive to give my best every day towards a hope-filled 2022-2023, and I look forward to supporting our staff and students in achieving their best. Together we can celebrate what makes Glendon School great, and explore ways to continue to grow and provide unique learning experiences for each of our students.”

- Advertisement -

Superintendent Rick Cusson says Langevin is an experienced administrator with a deep understanding of the importance of working with stakeholders to strengthen educational opportunities for students.

“She has demonstrated success in supporting students and staff in the classroom to create engaging learning experiences and ensure all students have opportunities to excel.”